NYC Bicyclist Hurt in NJ Hit-and-Run: Police

A driver struck a bicyclist Saturday afternoon in New Jersey, breaking his leg, then fled the scene, police said.

The 28-year-old victim, who lives in New York City, was biking with a friend when he was struck at the intersection of County Road and Mahan Street in Tenafly, police said.

The driver had crossed the double yellow lines and hit a utility pole before striking the biker, Tenafly police said. A white SUV with substantial damage to the front end damage was seen driving toward Cresskill.

The bicyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg and cuts to his face, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (201) 568-5100.