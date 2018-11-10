NYC Bicyclist Hurt in NJ Hit-and-Run: Police - NBC New York
NYC Bicyclist Hurt in NJ Hit-and-Run: Police

By Wale Aliyu

Published 57 minutes ago

    A driver struck a bicyclist Saturday afternoon in New Jersey, breaking his leg, then fled the scene, police said. 

    The 28-year-old victim, who lives in New York City, was biking with a friend when he was struck at the intersection of County Road and Mahan Street in Tenafly, police said. 

    The driver had crossed the double yellow lines and hit a utility pole before striking the biker, Tenafly police said. A white SUV with substantial damage to the front end damage was seen driving toward Cresskill. 

    The bicyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg and cuts to his face, police said. 

    The investigation was ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at (201) 568-5100. 

