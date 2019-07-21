NY Congressman's Family Members Hurt in Small Plane Crash

The small plane, which had 4 passengers on board, crashed near Hudson Valley Regional Airport after being forced to land quickly due to low fuel. NBC 4 New York's Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know The four hurt when a small plane crashed near Hudson Valley Regional Airport are members of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney's extended family

The FAA said a Piper PA46 aircraft was approaching Runway 24 at the airport when it crashed less than one mile away

According to liveATC audio, the aircraft was attempting an emergency landing at Poughkeepsie after reporting it was running low on gas

The four people hurt when a small plane crashed near Hudson Valley Regional Airport Friday afternoon are members of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney's extended family, the politician said.

The FAA said a Piper PA46 aircraft was approaching Runway 24 at Hudson Valley Regional Airport when it crashed less than one mile from the airport around 2:30 p.m.

The aircraft was carrying four people on board. Authorities on Friday said the pilot was taken via helicopter to Westchester Medical in critical condition, while the other three on board sustained less serious injuries.

Maloney, whose district includes Orange and Putnam counties, as well as parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties, confirmed the four people on board are members of his extended family.

"Yesterday afternoon, members of our extended family were critically injured in a small plane crash in Dutchess County," he said in a statement.

"While we’re still learning more, Randy and I want to extend our appreciation to the first responders and local authorities who were on the scene, as well as the medical teams working to treat our family’s injuries," he added. "We ask that you keep David and Tara Scott, and their kids, Jocelyn and Ryan, in your prayers as they continue to undergo treatment."

It wasn't immediately clear what injuries the four sustained.

The crash apparently took place in a wooded area, according to Stringr.com video from the scene.

According to liveATC audio, the aircraft was attempting an emergency landing at Poughkeepsie after reporting it was running low on gas.

The FAA is investigating.