What to Know New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has called for the resignation of a sheriff who was reportedly recorded making racist remarks

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino reportedly made remarks about black people and the state's Sikh Attorney General

In a statement, Murphy said that if "indeed that is Sheriff Saudino’s voice on the recording, he must resign"

A New Jersey sheriff who was reportedly recorded making racist remarks about black people and about the state’s Sikh Attorney General should resign, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy on Thursday called for Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino’s resignation, his press secretary Dan Bryan confirmed.

The call for Saudino’s resignation came after WNYC obtained a recording on which the sheriff can reportedly be heard making remarks about black people, as well as the state’s Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, after Murphy’s inauguration on Jan. 16.

“He talked about the whole thing, the marijuana, sanctuary state… better criminal justice reform,” Saudino said of Murphy’s inauguration speech, according to WNYC.

“Christ almighty, in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever the f--- they want, smoke their marijuana, do this, do that, and don’t worry about it. You know, we’ll tie the hands of cops,” he reportedly said.

Saudino went on to say that Murphy only appointed Grewal because of “the turban,” WNYC reported.

Murphy on Thursday denounced Saudino's alleged comments.

“Without question, the comments made on that recording are appalling, and anyone using racist, homophobic and hateful language is unfit for public office,” he said.

“If indeed that is Sheriff Saudino’s voice on the recording, he must resign."

Grewal and Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco also called for Saudino's resignation.

"I have now listened to the recording obtained by @WNYC." If that's in fact Sheriff Saudino's voice, then he should resign immediately," Grewal wrote.

"I've got thick skin and I've been called far worse, But the comments about the African-American community are wrong, racist and hurtful," he added in a second tweet. "New Jersey and Bergen County deserve better."

Tedesco, meanwhile, said he'd worked with Saudino for years and was "shocked and disappointed to hear these comments."

"In the best interest of the public, he should step down," Tedesco said in a statement.

News 4 New York has been unable to reach Saudino for comment.

In 2013, Saudino's Democratic challenger for the sheriff seat, James Mordaga, criticized Saudino for taking home both pension from a Hackensack Police Department job he retired from and salaries from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the county Department of Public Safety — a practice called "double-dipping" by critics.

At the time, Saudino was the highest-paid sheriff in New Jersey. Saudino, however, noted that Mordaga, too, had "double-dipped" before running for sheriff.