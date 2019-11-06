A New Jersey man who claimed he hurt himself slipping on ice cubes actually threw the cubes onto the ground and lay down on top of them to make it look like he’d fallen, surveillance video shows.

The New Jersey man who was seen on video tossing ice on the floor, then later claiming he fell and hurt himself, has been sentenced for committing insurance fraud.

Alexander Goldinsky was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for the false insurance claim he filed in between September 1 and November 1, 2018. He will have to complete 14 hours of community service and pay nearly $600 in restitution as well.

The 57-year-old Goldinsky, of Randolph, alleged last year he had injured himself after slipping and falling in the cafeteria at a business in Woodbridge where he was working, Middlesex County prosecutors said.

An investigation, however, found Goldinsky lied about the fall, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Goldinsky fill a plastic cup with ice cubes and toss them onto the floor of the cafeteria before pretending to fall onto his back.

Goldinsky holds onto a counter as he lowers himself to the floor, the video shows, as he then lays on top of the ice.

The New Jersey resident was arrested in January.