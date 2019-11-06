NJ Man Caught on Video Tossing Ice Cubes On Floor, Faking Fall for Insurance Claim Sentenced - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NJ Man Caught on Video Tossing Ice Cubes On Floor, Faking Fall for Insurance Claim Sentenced

Surveillance video showed the man fill a cup with ice cubes and toss them onto the floor before pretending to fall onto his back

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Caught on Video Faking Fall for Insurance Claim: Prosecutors

    A New Jersey man who claimed he hurt himself slipping on ice cubes actually threw the cubes onto the ground and lay down on top of them to make it look like he’d fallen, surveillance video shows.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019)

    What to Know

    • The NJ man who was seen in a video tossing ice on the floor, then later claiming he fell and hurt himself, has been sentenced

    • Surveillance video shows the man fill a plastic cup with ice cubes and toss them onto the floor of the cafeteria before pretending to fall

    • Alexander Goldinsky was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for the false insurance claim, and will also have to pay nearly $600

    The New Jersey man who was seen on video tossing ice on the floor, then later claiming he fell and hurt himself, has been sentenced for committing insurance fraud.

    Alexander Goldinsky was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for the false insurance claim he filed in between September 1 and November 1, 2018. He will have to complete 14 hours of community service and pay nearly $600 in restitution as well.

    The 57-year-old Goldinsky, of Randolph, alleged last year he had injured himself after slipping and falling in the cafeteria at a business in Woodbridge where he was working, Middlesex County prosecutors said.

    An investigation, however, found Goldinsky lied about the fall, according to prosecutors.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Surveillance video of the incident shows Goldinsky fill a plastic cup with ice cubes and toss them onto the floor of the cafeteria before pretending to fall onto his back.

    Goldinsky holds onto a counter as he lowers himself to the floor, the video shows, as he then lays on top of the ice.

    The New Jersey resident was arrested in January.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us