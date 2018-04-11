What to Know The newest version of our app features personalized news alerts that let you select categories and topics that matter most to you

You can select from several categories -- News, Weather, Commuter, Recall and Offbeat; pick as many as you want or just a few

If you don’t see these options in the app settings, make sure you have version 5.8 or later on your device

Our latest app update allows you to select up to five categories of push alerts you want to receive from NBC 4 New York on your iPhone, Android or tablet app. We’ve included topics that matter most to you, based on your feedback.

You can choose from News, Weather, Commuter, Recall and Offbeat; opt in for as many as you'd like or just a few. Alerts for all categories will be sent on an as-warranted basis, except for weather, which goes out first thing in the morning to arm you with the information you need to plan ahead for the day.

To personalize your notifications, first check "Allow Notifications” when you download the new app. Click on the hamburger menu and then hit the gear icon in the app. On iOS devices, select Alert Settings under Notifications. On Android devices, select Alert Settings under Alerts.

The news alert categories will automatically be on if you allowed notifications on your device. Make your selections by toggling the blue button off or on next to each topic.

News will give you breaking alerts about the latest and most urgent stories of the day in the tri-state area, U.S. and the world.

Weather delivers Storm Team 4's forecast every weekday morning. Also get a heads up regarding any significant developing storms that may impact our area and regular updates as that weather unfolds.

Commuter will deliver the latest information on mass transit and road problems.

Recall gives you important safety news on consumer products on local and national levels.

Offbeat delivers a bit of lighter fare -- some of the strangest "Only in New York" stories that we see at News 4, and bizarre headlines around the region.

We hope you enjoy our new app. iOS users can download it free from iTunes here. Android users can download it free from Google Play here. Please rate it in the app store and send us your feedback to wnbcappfeedback@nbcuni.com. Your comments will help us improve the the app experience.