More Than One Million Rent-Stabilized Tenants in NYC Will See Rent Hikes
More Than One Million Rent-Stabilized Tenants in NYC Will See Rent Hikes

The Board's 5-4 Tuesday approved a 1.5 percent increase on one-year leases and a 2.5 percent hike on two-year leases

Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The Rent Guideline Board has voted to hike rents for more than one million tenants in rent-stabilized apartments in New York City

    • The Board's 5-4 Tuesday approved a 1.5 percent increase on one-year leases and a 2.5 percent hike on two-year leases

    • The new rents will take effect in October

    The Rent Guideline Board has voted to hike rents for more than one million tenants in rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.

    The Board's 5-4 Tuesday approved a 1.5 percent increase on one-year leases and a 2.5 percent hike on two-year leases.

    The new rents will take effect in October.

    The vote comes after Albany recently passed sweeping new protections against big rent increases under a new law that also makes rent stabilization rules permanent.

