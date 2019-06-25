What to Know The Rent Guideline Board has voted to hike rents for more than one million tenants in rent-stabilized apartments in New York City

The Board's 5-4 Tuesday approved a 1.5 percent increase on one-year leases and a 2.5 percent hike on two-year leases.

The new rents will take effect in October.

The vote comes after Albany recently passed sweeping new protections against big rent increases under a new law that also makes rent stabilization rules permanent.