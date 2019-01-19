Mom Made Up Story About Stranger Trying to Kidnap Son: Cops

What to Know A Long Island mom made up a story about a kidnapping to hide the fact that her toddler fell out of his stroller and injured his head, police

The mom originally told police she was walking with her son in a stroller when a stranger accosted her on the sidewalk and tried to take him

The mom has been charged with making a punishable false written statement, according to police

Jeymi Guerra Cordova, 24, of Hempstead, told police she was pushing her 1-year-old son in a stroller on Fulton Avenue in West Hempstead on Jan. 15 when a man jumped in front of the stroller and grabbed her son, Nassau County police said.

Cordova said the man threw her son to the ground after she struggled to get him back, leaving the toddler with scrapes on his face and a contusion on his forehead, according to police.

But when police re-interviewed Cordova during the course of the investigation, Cordova admitted she’d made the kidnapping story up to hide the fact that her son had fallen out of his stroller and injured his head because he wasn’t buckled in, police said.

Cordova has been charged with making a punishable false written statement, according to police.

Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.