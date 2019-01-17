Stranger Tries to Kidnap Boy in Stroller on Long Island Street: Police - NBC New York
Stranger Tries to Kidnap Boy in Stroller on Long Island Street: Police

Published 17 minutes ago

    Police on Long Island are investigating after a 24-year-old woman walking with her son in a stroller says a stranger accosted her on the sidewalk and tried to take the boy. 

    The mother was walking with her son in a stroller on Fulton Avenue in West Hempstead Tuesday evening when a man suddenly jumped in front of them and grabbed the toddler, police said. 

    The woman struggled with the man, and he threw the child to the ground, causing scrapes and bruises to his face, police said. 

    The suspect, described as a thin man wearing a black Nike baseball cap with white lettering and a brown winter jacket, ran off. 

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 800-244-TIPS. 

