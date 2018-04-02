3 Siblings Go Missing in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
Published 2 hours ago

    Missing Anwari siblings, left to right: Ruqia, 2; Ayan, 6; and Halima, 23

    Police are searching for three siblings last seen at their home in Queens on Sunday morning. 

    The NYPD says 2-year-old Ruqia Anwari; 6-year-old Ayan Anwari; and 23-year-old Halima Anwari have been missing since around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, when they were last seen at home on 72nd Avenue in Pomomok. 

    The oldest of the three, Halima, has been in the country for a year but does not speak English, police said. 

    The three live with their parents. 

    The three were all wearing all-dark clothing at last sight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or nypdcrimestoppers.com.


