The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was raised Tuesday to $667 million, the largest in the game’s history. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018)

The Mega Millions Jackpot is the Highest It Has Ever Been

What to Know Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New York and New Jersey Tuesday

Since there were no Mega Millions jackpot winners, the money prize skyrocketed to $900 million

The next drawing is Friday

There may not have been a Mega Millions jackpot winner, but some lucky tickets worth $1 million were bought in the tri-state area.

Overall, two tickets were sold in New York and New Jersey that matched the first five numbers -- 3-45-49-61-69 -- but didn't hit the Mega ball.

The New York Lottery announced Wednesday that one second-prize ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in Elmont. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,002.

The ticket was purchased at Linden News & Conv Inc.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, a newly minted millionaire purchased the second-tier prizewinning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Cedar Knolls in Morris County.

If these tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, the prize would have been multiplied to $5,000,000.

New Jersey also saw seven tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which earned those winners the $10,000 third-tier prize. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, bringing the prize to $50,000.

These seven tickets were sold in Camden, Union, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 03, 45, 49, 61 and 69. The Mega Ball drawn was 09 and the Megaplier was 5x.

With no Mega Millions winner, the jackpot soared to $900 million as of early Wednesday afternoon — making it the second-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The next drawing is Friday.