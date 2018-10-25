What to Know Firefighters are combating a huge fire broke out Thursday morning at Suffolk County at what appears to be a motel.

Firefighters are combating a huge fire that broke out Thursday morning at a motel in Suffolk County.

Chopper 4 was first on the scene over 831 Broadway in Route 110 in Amityville where thick, black smoke is seen billowing from the Sayonara Motel around 11 a.m. Suffolk County officials say the call came in at 10:25 a.m.

A large part of the building collapses as the heavy fire tore through it, spewing smoke into the air amid the angry orange flames. Visuals from the scene were striking.

Striking Flames Leap From Roof, Devour NY Motel

Route 110 is closed between Natalie Avenue and Brefni Street as firefighters try to control the blaze.The southern state exit to Route 110 is also closed. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The motel is known to locals due to its name and because it is located in a very busy section of Long Island.