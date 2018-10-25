Massive Fire Breaks Out at Long Island Motel as Building Partially Collapses; No Injuries Reported - NBC New York
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Long Island Motel as Building Partially Collapses; No Injuries Reported

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Firefighters are combating a huge fire broke out Thursday morning at Suffolk County at what appears to be a motel.

    • Chopper 4 was first on scene over 831 Broadway in Route 110 in Amityville where thick, black smoke is seen billowing from the Sayonara Motel

    • No injuries have been reported; The cause of the fire is unknown

    Firefighters are combating a huge fire that broke out Thursday morning at a motel in Suffolk County.

    Chopper 4 was first on the scene over 831 Broadway in Route 110 in Amityville where thick, black smoke is seen billowing from the Sayonara Motel around 11 a.m. Suffolk County officials say the call came in at 10:25 a.m.

    A large part of the building collapses as the heavy fire tore through it, spewing smoke into the air amid the angry orange flames. Visuals from the scene were striking.

    Route 110 is closed between Natalie Avenue and Brefni Street as firefighters try to control the blaze.The southern state exit to Route 110 is also closed. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    The motel is known to locals due to its name and because it is located in a very busy section of Long Island.

