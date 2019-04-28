Man Requests Foot Massage, Rapes Masseuse in Queens, Police Say - NBC New York
Man Requests Foot Massage, Rapes Masseuse in Queens, Police Say

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    A man posing as a customer raped a masseuse in Queens, police say.

    A man who went into a massage parlor in Queens and asked for a foot massage raped the masseuse once they were alone, police said Sunday.

    The man posed as a customer on Saturday afternoon and asked for a foot massage at the Flushing business, police said.

    Once he was alone with the 56-year-old woman in a massage room, he pinned her against the bed and raped her, police said.

    He took the victim's phone, but dropped it when he fled, police said.

    The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

    Police are looking for a man between 20 and 30 years old who is about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a light-colored backpack.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

