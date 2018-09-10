What to Know Police are looking for a man who robbed two Manhattan businesses in less than two hours on Sunday, the NYPD says

The first robbery happened at 12:45 p.m. at Seward Park Liquors in Chinatown and the second occurred at Reno Fashion at 2 p.m., cops say

He threw bottles of booze at the worker in the first robbery and attacked two employees in the second, sending both the hospital, police say

Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed two Manhattan businesses within an hour and a half, went on a liquor bottle-throwing tantrum and sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

Cops claim the man first targeted Seward Park Liquors in Chinatown on Sunday just before 1 p.m. The NYPD says he demanded the worker to give him the cash from the register, but when the employee declined, the suspect threatened him with a glass bottle of booze.

Photo credit: NYPD

He continued his outburst by throwing more bottles from the shelf at the worker and chasing the worker out of the store. Authorities say he then took about $200 and ran away. The victim was not seriously injured.

About an hour later, he barged into Reno Fashion in Greenwich Village and attacked two employees, a 66-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman. Police say after the suspect punched, kicked and hit the workers on their heads with glass jars before trying to swipe cash from the register and running off.

The two workers were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to officials.

The NYPD released surveillance video from the inside the liquor store. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

Top Tri-State News Photos