Cops Hunt Man in Liquor-Bottle Throwing Tantrum Robbery: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Cops Hunt Man in Liquor-Bottle Throwing Tantrum Robbery: NYPD

By Katherine Creag

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Recipes With Heart and Soul
    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police are looking for a man who robbed two Manhattan businesses in less than two hours on Sunday, the NYPD says

    • The first robbery happened at 12:45 p.m. at Seward Park Liquors in Chinatown and the second occurred at Reno Fashion at 2 p.m., cops say

    • He threw bottles of booze at the worker in the first robbery and attacked two employees in the second, sending both the hospital, police say

    Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed two Manhattan businesses within an hour and a half, went on a liquor bottle-throwing tantrum and sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

    Cops claim the man first targeted Seward Park Liquors in Chinatown on Sunday just before 1 p.m. The NYPD says he demanded the worker to give him the cash from the register, but when the employee declined, the suspect threatened him with a glass bottle of booze.

    Photo credit: NYPD

    He continued his outburst by throwing more bottles from the shelf at the worker and chasing the worker out of the store. Authorities say he then took about $200 and ran away. The victim was not seriously injured.

    About an hour later, he barged into Reno Fashion in Greenwich Village and attacked two employees, a 66-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman. Police say after the suspect punched, kicked and hit the workers on their heads with glass jars before trying to swipe cash from the register and running off.

    The two workers were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to officials.

    The NYPD released surveillance video from the inside the liquor store. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us