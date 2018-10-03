What to Know Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rape an 82-year-old woman insider her Bronx home last month

It happened Sept. 21 around 5 p.m. in the area of Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street in Melrose

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers

A man is wanted in a rape attempt of an 82-year-old woman inside her Bronx home last month, police say.

The suspect, around 35 years old, followed the elderly victim into ther home in the area of Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street at about 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, and threw her to the ground, took off her clothing and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The man then ran on East 150th Street toward Morris Avenue.

The suspect is described as being about 5-feet-10 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, black and white shoes, a black baseball hat, and was carrying a red and black backpack, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.