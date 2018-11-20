A man stabbed two of his dogs, killing one of them, at his home on Long Island, police say.

Suffolk County Police arrested Malik Fields early Tuesday morning after officers discovered the two dogs badly wounded at his Freeman Avenue home in Brentwood.

The 25-year-old man stabbed his family pit bulls, Storm and Chocolate, at 4 a.m., according to police. One-year-old Storm died from his injuries, and Chocolate was taken to the Animal Medical Hospital where he’s being treated. He is expected to survive.

There were four other dogs in Fields’ home that were not injured. Police issued an order of protection for the dogs, which prevents Fields from interacting with animals.

Fields was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. His prosecution is scheduled for Nov. 21.