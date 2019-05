A man was shot in the head and died after an argument in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.

Cory Mitchell, 32, of the Bronx, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, the NYPD said.

He was shot at about 1:30 a.m. in a building on 224th Street in the East Bronx, police said.

No one has been arrested. The investigtion is ongoing.