Authorities have identified the alleged rifle-toting suspect they say shot and killed a bystander walking his dog in Manhattan in the middle of the night, a harrowing attack caught entirely on city surveillance cameras.

Eric Bautista, 20, is wanted for questioning in connection with the deadly attack on 40-year-old Winston McKay who was gunned down as he walked his dog on West 146th Street in the early hours of June 10. Police had said the gunman pulled a rifle from behind his back and fired at his target, but missed.

McKay was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Chilling surveillance video shows the gunman standing on a sidewalk, answering a phone call, when another man walks by.

The suspect pulls out his rifle from behind him and points it at the man before firing, but he missed and hit McKay, who was at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue walking his dog.

The victim’s husband, Terry Solomon, now says he is afraid to walk the dog in the same neighborhood.

It's not clear why the gunman was targeting the other man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).