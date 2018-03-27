What to Know A man, convicted for his role in the shooting of a New Jersey State Trooper in 1989, was arrested for allegedly planning a jewelry heist

A man, who was convicted for his role in the shooting of a New Jersey State Trooper in 1989, was arrested for plotting a jewelry heist, a senior law enforcement official says.

New York authorities apprehended Stanley Rogers Monday night. He was out on parole for the attempted murder at the time of his arrest, the official says.

Rogers was convicted in 1990 to 40 years in prison for being one of the shooters of 25-year-old New Jersey State Trooper Anthony DiSalvatore on the New Jersey Turnpike in August 1989.

According to published reports in the New York Times at the time, DiSalvatore was shot twice after stopping a car with three men inside and had to undergo surgery. The shooting took place in Gloucester County, about 25 miles from Philadelphia. Rogers was 18 years old at the time.