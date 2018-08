Police on Long Island say a man ended up unresponsive in a backyard pool miles from his own home.

Edwin Campos, 39, of Copiague, was discovered in a pool on Marcelle Court in Fort Salonga Sunday afternoon. That is about 20 miles from his home.

Campos was rushed to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said. It’s not clear whether Campos knows the people who live at the home where he was found.

The investigation is ongoing.