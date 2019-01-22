Cops: Man Kills Wife in NY Home, Son Hurt Trying to Stop Him

Cops: Man Stabs, Kills Wife in Long Island Home, Teen Son Hurt Trying to Intervene - NBC New York
Cops: Man Stabs, Kills Wife in Long Island Home, Teen Son Hurt Trying to Intervene

    What to Know

    • Wayne Alcus, 49, allegedly stabbed and killed his 55-year-old wife inside a Long island home Monday evening, authorities say

    • Patricia Alcus was pronounced dead at the scene in Copiague, officials said

    • The couple's 18-year-old son was hurt taking the knife away from his father, police said; he is expected to be OK

    A man has been arrested, accused of stabbing and killing his wife inside a Long Island home on Monday, police say.

    Wayne Alcus, 49, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly stabbing of his 55-year-old wife Patricia Alcus in Copiague, according to Suffolk County police. He will be arraigned in court on Tuesday; it’s not clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

    The couple’s 18-year-old son suffered an injury to his hand while trying to take the knife away from his father as the violence unfolded at around 7 p.m. Monday inside Patricia’s Lake Drive home. The teenager is expected to survive.

    Patricia was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A motive for the attack has not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

