Man Found Dead in Brooklyn Home Invasion: NYPD

A 66-year-old man was found dead in his Brooklyn home during an apparent home invasion, and the suspect was found hiding inside a closet, police said.

Officers were responding to a 911 call for a burglary in progress on Stratford Road in Prospect Park at around 6 p.m. when they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive inside the basement, police said.

The man, identified as Jeremy D. Safran, had trauma to the head and body, according to police. As the officers continued to search the basement, they found a 28-year-old man inside a closet.

He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.