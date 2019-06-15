Man Goes Missing During Hudson River Marathon Swim: Police - NBC New York
Man Goes Missing During Hudson River Marathon Swim: Police

The 67-year-old man was participating in the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim when he went missing, according to police

Published 29 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A swimmer went missing in the Hudson River during a marathon swim, police said

    • The 120-mile swim takes place in segments over the course of a week, according to New York Open Water’s website

    A swimmer went missing in the Hudson River during a marathon swim, police said.

    The 67-year-old man was participating in the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim around 3 p.m. on Friday when a safety spotter saw him submerge near the George Washington Bridge, according to police.

    Emergency crews started searching for the man as soon as he went missing, but suspended their search late Friday night, according to the Coast Guard.

    The swimmer hadn’t been located as of Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear what time the search resumed.

    The 120-mile swim takes place in segments over the course of a week, according to New York Open Water’s website.

    Friday’s leg was 15.7 miles, starting at the Tappan Zee Bridge and ending at the George Washington Bridge, according to the website.

