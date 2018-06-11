Man Arrested After Bringing Emaciated Pit Bull to Vet: SPCA

A Suffolk County man is facing animal abuse charges after authorities said a starving pit bull was brought to a veterinary office last week.

47-year-old Willie Jordan was charged with one count of animal cruelty for failure to provide proper sustenance, including food, to his 2-year-old male pit bull Bruce on June 8.

The severely thin and weak dog was taken immediately to a veterinary hospital where he received aggressive life saving medical care. Bruce, now named Mason, was taken from Jordan and has since been adopted into a loving family by a veterinary technician from the Animal Hospital.

Jordan was arrested without incident by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) detectives. He was released on station house bail and is due for arraignment on Aug. 9.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.

If you witness any incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County, please contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631)-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.