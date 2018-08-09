What to Know A Massachusetts man was arrested in NYC Thursday morning by federal authorities after allegedly threatening ICE agents on social media

Brandon Ziobrowski, of Cambridge, was arrested after he allegedly tweeted he was willing give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent

He also threatened US Sen. John McCain; Ziobrowski will be arraigned in federal court in NY before his removal to Boston

A Massachusetts man was arrested in New York City Thursday morning by federal authorities after allegedly threatening Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on social media, according to authorities.

Brandon Ziobrowski, of Cambridge Massachusetts, was arrested by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force at 7:15 a.m. on a street corner in Queens.

The arrest is in connectio to his alleged tweet under the username @Vine_II in which he wrote he was willing "give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent," according to the indictment.

"I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent," he allegedly wrote online on July 2. "@me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let's make this work."

Court documents say that this tweet was designed to “encourage violence and the murder of law enforcement agents” and that Ziobrowski “intended that his tweet communicate a threat and knew that it would be interpreted” as such.

According to the Department of Justice, Ziobrowski allegedly created a Twitter account in 2009 and his tweets, increasingly, “became more violent and threatening.”

The indictment also said the 33-year-old once tweeted he wanted to "slit" U.S. Sen. John McCain's throat.

At the request of law enforcement, Ziobrowski's Twitter account was suspended later in July, necn.com reports.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, FBI's Special Agent in Charge Harold Shaw and Homeland Security's Special Agent in Charge Peter Fitzhugh announced the case against Ziobrowski at Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston Thursday morning.

Ziobrowski is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brooklyn federal court before his removal to Boston on the charge of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another.

If found guilty Ziobrowski could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

It's unclear if Ziobrowski has an attorney.