Man Arrested for Smashing Windows at Yeshiva School: NYPD

A man caught on camera using a gun to break windows at a Yeshiva school in Brooklyn has been arrested.

The NYPD released video of the vandalism, that took place on Nov. 8 at the Bais Rikvah School in Crown Heights.

Police say the man with the gun is Nerron Purcell and before he broke the windows at the school, he used the gun to hit a man in the head.

Purcell is also accused of threatening a woman in a car and hitting her side view mirror. He faces charges of assault, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon.

(Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019)

