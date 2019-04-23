Man Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run That Killed 89-Year-Old Woman Leaving Church: Police - NBC New York
Man Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run That Killed 89-Year-Old Woman Leaving Church: Police

Family and friends said the woman was heading home from church on Staten Island when she was hit

Published 16 minutes ago

    A Staten Island family spent their Easter Sunday in mourning. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Sunday, April 21, 2019)

    What to Know

    • An 89-year-old woman was struck and killed on Staten Island Saturday night as she was trying to cross the street, police say

    • Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Bradley and Purdy avenues around 10:30 p.m.

    • Police on Tuesday said they'd arrested a 74-year-old Staten Island resident in connection with her death

    A driver who allegedly fled the scene after fatally hitting an 89-year-old woman as she was leaving church on Easter weekend has been arrested, police said.

    Police said Anastasia Diaz was getting off an MTA bus and crossing the street on Staten Island around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when a driver in a 4-door sedan hit her. 

    The NYPD on Tuesday said Johnson Kim, 74, of Staten Island, had been arrested in connection with Diaz' death. 

    Kim has been charged with leaving an accident resulting in death, tampering with physical evidence and leaving an accident resulting in serious injury, according to police. 

    His attorney information wasn't immediately available Tuesday. 

    Family and friends said Diaz was heading home from church when she was hit at the intersection of Bradley and Purdy avenues in Castleton Corners.

    When police arrived at the scene they found her unconscious with trauma to her body.

