Man, 27, Shot Dead Outside Brooklyn Apartment Building: NYPD - NBC New York
Man, 27, Shot Dead Outside Brooklyn Apartment Building: NYPD

The Brooklyn resident was found in front of a Cooper Park Houses building early Saturday, police said

Published 45 minutes ago

    Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Brooklyn Shooting

    The search is on for a gunman in Brooklyn after police say a man was shot and killed overnight. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 27-year-old man was shot dead outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

    • The man was found in front of a Cooper Park Houses building in East Williamsburg around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said

    • No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Saturday morning

    A 27-year-old man was shot dead outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    The Brooklyn resident, identified by police as Jonathan Ramos, 27, was found in front of a Cooper Park Houses building on Jackson Street in East Williamsburg with gunshot wounds to his torso around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

    Ramos was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

    Beth Elwood

