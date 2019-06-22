Man, 27, Shot Dead Outside Brooklyn Apartment Building: NYPD

The search is on for a gunman in Brooklyn after police say a man was shot and killed overnight. Rana Novini reports.

The Brooklyn resident, identified by police as Jonathan Ramos, 27, was found in front of a Cooper Park Houses building on Jackson Street in East Williamsburg with gunshot wounds to his torso around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Ramos was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one had been arrested in connection with his death as of Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing.