Giant balloons took flight for a test run Saturday ahead of their debut in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 93rd annual parade, a staple event of New York's holiday season, takes off on Nov. 28.

The parade's flight management team tested the newest recruits at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"We've done all of our calculations, we've done all of the planning and we're 95 percent there. But the last 5 percent is to actually get the balloon out, raise it in the air and see how it performs," said John Piper, head of production at Macy's Parade Studio.

Balloons added to this year's parade roster of fan-favorites include Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, and one for the Netflix adaptation of Green Eggs & Ham.

The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC's "Today" show.

2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in Photos