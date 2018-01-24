MTA Shelves Plan to Modernize Subway Stations Amid Criticism

New York City and the MTA were working to get the commute back to normal before the end of the work day after a suspected terror explosion rocked a tunnel at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning, just before rush hour. Andrew Siff reports on the safety of the city's transit tunnels.

What to Know The MTA has delayed plans to modernize stations in Manhattan and the Bronx under Cuomo's plan to improve the subway

The move came days after city-appointed MTA board members criticized the largely cosmetic project amid widespread service problems

The decision will be seen as a win for Mayor de Blasio as he continues to battle with Gov. Cuomo over funding the MTA

The MTA has postponed a plan to modernize subway stations, two transit sources told NBC 4 New York on Wednesday.

The transit agency had planned to modernize eight subway stations in the Bronx and Manhattan as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Enhanced Subway Initiative" aiming to improve the condition of the city’s 472 stations.

The transit sources told News 4 that the plan to modernize the six Manhattan and two Bronx subway stations has been shelved until at least February. The Manhattan stations include the 23rd Street F/M, the 28th Street 6, the 57th Street F, the 145th Street 3, and the 34th Street stations at Penn Station and Herald Square. The Bronx stations include the 167th Street B/D and the 174th Street B/D.

The decision to halt the renovations comes two days after city-appointed MTA board members, including DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, questioned how the MTA could justify its $124 million price tag on a largely cosmetic project at a time when day-to-day service needs more urgent attention.

Some observers will score the move as a win for de Blasio in his newly intensified battle with Cuomo over MTA issues. The two leaders have been in a months-long dispute over who should pay the $800 million in transit funding needed to address major issues facing the aging system, like widespread delays. The mayor has argued that the MTA, a state-run agency, hasn’t been spending money wisely.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota, a Cuomo appointee, blasted de Blasio on Tuesday for not funding the MTA. City Hall hadn’t commented as of Wednesday morning.

In other MTA news, the agency is set to release its new plan to help disabled riders after months of impassioned lobbying by seniors, according to transit sources.