Home improvement retailer Lowe's will close both its Manhattan locations as part of a purge of more than 50 underperforming North American stores, the company said on Monday.

The location on the Upper West Side was already closed as of Monday morning; the status of the Chelsea store was not immediately clear. The company said it expected to finish the planned closures -- 20 in the United States and 31 in Canada -- by Feb. 1.

Lowe's described the closures as "a necessary step in our strategic reassessment."

The company only entered the Manhattan market in 2015, with custom-designed, small-format stores that skipped on lawn mowers and offered more products geared toward apartment dwellers.

Lowe's still has multiple locations in Brooklyn and Staten Island, and none of its New Jersey stores are closing in the latest restructuring.