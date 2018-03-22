A pair of manhole explosions sent a loud booming sounds through lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know One person had minor injuries following a pair of transformer explosions in lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, officials say

The blasts sent booms through lower Manhattan, causing some to take to social media in concern

The causes of the blasts weren't immediately available, but such blasts are not uncommon following snowstorms in the city

One person was hurt after a pair of transformer explosions that sent loud booming sounds through lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Fire officials said the blasts were caused by a pair of underground transformers that exploded at Nassau Street and Maiden Lane between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The blast sites are steps away from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and just two blocks from the World Trade Center complex.

Social media users first reported hearing the blast shortly after 4 p.m.; NYPD spokesman J. Peter Donald confirmed the explosions were not nefarious in nature a few minutes later.

Then, at about 5 p.m., the NYPD's First Precinct tweeted there had been a second blast on the same block.





The FDNY said the person hurt in the blasts was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries. Con Edison was on the scene.

One witness, James Rizzo of Brooklyn, at the scene said a manhole went flying about 20 feet in the air after the second blast.

"It was a big explosion," Rizzo said.

He added, "It sounded like a bomb."

The cause of the explosions wasn't immediately available, but subterranean fires and explosions aren't uncommon in New York City following wintry storms as snow and ice melt combine and pour into the sewer and utility systems. Lower Manhattan got 10 inches of snow in Wednesday's nor'easter.

The NYPD said the roadways around the block are closed to vehicles while responders assess the situation.

Chopper 4 footage from over the scene showed several fire and police vehicles in the streets near the site of the manhole explosion.

Several people in the area took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the noise.

