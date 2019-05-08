Longtime NYC Radio Station WPLJ Set to Go Off the Air For Good - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Longtime NYC Radio Station WPLJ Set to Go Off the Air For Good

Come the end of May, the station will be off the airwaves after it was purchased by the owners of K-LOVE Christian radio.

By Roseanne Colletti

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    WPLJ Radio Signing Off After Nearly 50 Years

    After nearly 50 years, the legendary radio station WPLJ is going off the air. Roseanne Colletti reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Legendary New YorK radio station WPLJ is signing off the air for good come the end of May

    • The station will be off the airwaves after it was purchased by the owners of K-LOVE Christian radio

    • The last broadcast will be May 31st

    After nearly 50 years, legendary radio station WPLJ is signing off the air for good.

    Come the end of May, the station will be off the airwaves after it was purchased by the owners of K-LOVE Christian radio.

    The New York City staple debuted in 1971 as a rock station, before transitioning to Top 40 and eventually adult contemporary most recently.

    Former D.J. Jim Kerr was behind the mic at WPLJ for 15 years, and like many of the on-air personalities, found a new broadcast home — but many behind the scenes employees have remained

    Top News: Colo. Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Colo. Community Grapples With School Shooting Near Columbine
    David Zalubowski/AP

    “I just feel really sad that so many talented, hard-working people … are losing their jobs,” said Kerr.

    WPLJ had lost market shares to other radio station in recent years, while still attracting a few new fans.

    “I just like listening to it because it’s really fun and I listen to it every time I go to school,” said 9-year-old Scarlett Blumenthal, who was saddened to learn of the station’s closing.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    The last broadcast is set for May 31st.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us