After nearly 50 years, the legendary radio station WPLJ is going off the air. Roseanne Colletti reports.

After nearly 50 years, legendary radio station WPLJ is signing off the air for good.

Come the end of May, the station will be off the airwaves after it was purchased by the owners of K-LOVE Christian radio.

The New York City staple debuted in 1971 as a rock station, before transitioning to Top 40 and eventually adult contemporary most recently.

Former D.J. Jim Kerr was behind the mic at WPLJ for 15 years, and like many of the on-air personalities, found a new broadcast home — but many behind the scenes employees have remained

“I just feel really sad that so many talented, hard-working people … are losing their jobs,” said Kerr.

WPLJ had lost market shares to other radio station in recent years, while still attracting a few new fans.

“I just like listening to it because it’s really fun and I listen to it every time I go to school,” said 9-year-old Scarlett Blumenthal, who was saddened to learn of the station’s closing.

The last broadcast is set for May 31st.