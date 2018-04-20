A Long Island mother was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after she allegedly gave her 4-year-old son a pot-laced brownie and sent out invites for a 4/20 "good vibes" party. (Published 51 minutes ago)

A Long Island mother was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after she allegedly gave her 4-year-old son a pot-laced brownie and sent out invites for a 4/20 "good vibes" party.

Sydney Marquez, a 29-year-old Suffolk County resident, was arrested after police officers executed a search warrant on her home Thursday, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini. Her son was found in the basement and taken to the hospital for treatment; prosecutors said they found marijuana, concentrated THC and psychedelic mushrooms in the home.

"I have not seen a case like this where a drug dealer fed their child drugs," he said.

Sini said Marquez ran her enterprise over Facebook and mailed clients drugs. She also created a Facebook event for the "First Annual Good Vibes Party", along with sticker invitations with orders.

"I can assure you this will be the last (party)," Sini said.

Police said they had planned to execute the search warrant during Friday's party but they moved it up after learning she had fed the son drugs.

"The strength of our evidence is certainly high," he said.

She was arraigned Friday and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail or $400,000 bond. Her son was released to a family member and the state Office of Children and Family Services was notified.