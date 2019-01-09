Long Island High School Fires Security Guard Who Left Gun in Bathroom - NBC New York
Long Island High School Fires Security Guard Who Left Gun in Bathroom

The unloaded gun was found on a counter top in a bathroom at Babylon Junior-Senior High School

Published 46 minutes ago

    Long Island High School Fires Security Guard Who Left Gun in Bathroom
    What to Know

    • A high school security guard was fired after he left an unloaded gun inside one of the school’s bathrooms

    • The gun was found on a countertop inside a bathroom at Babylon Junior-Senior High School on Long Island

    • The gun belonged to a retired Suffolk County police officer who had been working as a security guard at the school

    A high school security guard was fired after he left an unloaded gun inside one of the school’s bathrooms, the district’s superintendent said.

    Staff at Babylon Junior-Senior High School in Babylon learned an unloaded, holstered gun had been found on a countertop in a bathroom near the school’s gym after school let out on Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Linda Rozzi said in a letter to parents.

    The gun belonged to a retired Suffolk County police officer who had been working as a security guard at the school, Rozzi wrote.

    “At no time was the safety of our students or staff in jeopardy, as the weapon was unloaded and very quickly recovered,” Rozzi said, adding that the gun was only sitting on the countertop for “a very brief time.”

    The security guard has been fired, she said.

    The Suffolk County Police Department told News 4 that retired officers are not allowed to carry any weapons on school grounds without authorization from the school district.

