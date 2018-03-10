Police in Long Island's Suffolk County have a new tool in protecting students at schools. Greg Cergol reports.

A Long Island school district will have armed guards starting next week as educators across the country continue to grapple with safety concerns in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Florida high school last month.

Mount Sinai Superintendent of School's Gordon Brosdal said four armed guards are being added to school buildings in the district.

One guard will be placed at each of the district’s three schools and another will be at the main entrance to the schools’ campus.

The guards will be in place starting Monday, Brosdal said.

Neighboring Miller Place School District will also be adding the guards. It's unclear if other districts will follow suit.

Meanwhile, West Babylon Superintendent Yiendhy Farrelly wants to allow Suffolk County Police to tap into the district's many school cameras so they can get real-time information during a worst-case scenario. Suffolk officials will pitch the idea to all of the county's 69 school districts next week.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day killed 17 people and reignited a contentious debate about gun control and school safety in the U.S.

Top Tri-State News Photos

