The LIRR was suspended from Jamaica to Penn and on the Ronkonkoma branch from Ronkonkoma to Hicksville. Lauren Scala and Katherine Creag report. (Published 51 minutes ago)

What to Know The Long Island Railroad was suspended between Jamaica and Penn Station after a person was hit by a train; only limited service is restored

The Ronkonkoma Branch was suspended from Ronkonkoma to Hicksville, but limited service both directions has since been restored

The suspensions come at the same time the LIRR made changes to at least 24 peak and off-peak trains for required work

The Long Island Railroad's Ronkonkoma Branch from Ronkonkoma to Hicksville and service between Jamaica to Penn Station was suspended after two people were struck and killed by two different trains Monday morning, the agency says.

Both suspensions are the result of non-passenger trains hitting unauthorized people on the tracks, one near Woodside and the other was hit just east of the Hicksville Station. Both people hit by the trains were killed, officials said.



Limited service was restored around 5:45 a.m. from Jamaica to Penn Station, about 45 minutes after service was stopped. Eastbound service on the Ronkonkoma Branch restored around 6 a.m., about two hours after the suspension was reported. Limited westbound service was restored at 6:40.

It wasn't clear when full service would resume, however, the LIRR tweeted saying "based on past experience it can take up to 4 hours for service to be restored."

Commuters are urged to use other branches as delays and cancellations are expected. The subways are cross-honoring at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Woodside and Penn Station.

The suspensions come at the same time the LIRR made changes to at least 24 peak and off-peak trains for required work. Click here for information on those service changes.