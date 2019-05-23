Long Island Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After 76 Cats Living in Deplorable Conditions Seized From Home: SPCA - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Long Island Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After 76 Cats Living in Deplorable Conditions Seized From Home: SPCA

Published 36 minutes ago

    Long Island Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After 76 Cats Living in Deplorable Conditions Seized From Home: SPCA
    What to Know

    • A Suffolk County man was charged with cruelty to animals after dozens of cats were removed from a home, according to the local SPCA

    • Barry Powers, of Mastic Beach, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty for failure to provide proper sustenance for 76 cats, SPCA says

    • The cats were removed from the house which was deemed uninhabitable by Brookhaven Building Department, the Suffolk County SPCA said

    A Suffolk County man was charged with cruelty to animals after dozens of cats were removed from a home, according to the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

    Barry Powers, 58, of Mastic Beach was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor animal cruelty for allegedly failing to provide proper sustenance for 76 cats, including five kittens, the Suffolk County SPCA announed Thursday.

    The cats were removed from the house which was deemed uninhabitable by Brookhaven Building Department, the Suffolk County SPCA said, adding that the animals were living in deplorable conditions.

    All of the cats were transported to Brookhaven Animal Shelter for further evaluation. Many of the cats needed medical care, the SPCA said.

    Powers is schedule to appear in First District Court on July 22.

    Attorney information for Powers was not immediately clear.

    Officials urge anyone who witnesses an incident of animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to contact the Suffolk County SPCA confidentially at 631-382-7722.

