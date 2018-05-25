Livery Cab Passenger Dies in Gruesome Crash in Queens: Cops - NBC New York
Livery Cab Passenger Dies in Gruesome Crash in Queens: Cops

Published 28 minutes ago

    A livery cab passenger has died after a horrific crash in Queens.

    Police say the livery cab was on Archer Avenue in Jamaica around 11 Thursday night when a Mercedes ran either a stop sign or a red light and hit the car. The 19-year-old passenger died a short time later at an area hospital.

    The driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

    Two men riding in the Mercedes were taken into custody. Police say charges are pending against them.

