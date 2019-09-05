Facade with logo at headquarters of Lionsgate Films in the Silicon Beach area of Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Great Point Capital Management, a media-focused investment fund, announced Thursday it signed a letter of intent with Lionsgate to build a major new production facility in Yonkers with Lionsgate becoming a long-term anchor tenant and investor in the studio complex.

As anchor tenant, Lionsgate will have naming rights to the studio.

The more than $100 million modern entertainment complex is full-service. It is set to include three 20,000-square-feet and two 10,000-square-feet stages, a fully operational back lot and the opportunity to create a location-based entertainment property.

The studio complex will be located less than 30 minutes from Manhattan on the Hudson River in downtown Yonkers -- next to the train station.

Construction on the Yonkers site will start this November and the facility will be up and running in late autumn 2020.

"This is a game changer for the City of Yonkers and is a testament to the ongoing revitalization of our waterfront," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. "Yonkers already hosts dozens of on-location shoots every year with film days tripling over the last five years, so building a permanent sound stage here makes perfect sense."

Meanwhile, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said the “modern film and television production complex that will provide a great home for many of our content creation initiatives."

"It's rare to find a studio facility in such a prime New York metropolitan area location, and we look forward to being at the center of film and television production growth in the region," Feltheimer said.