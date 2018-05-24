A Lime Bike below the surface of the Saw Mill River in Yonkers.

Yonkers' new dockless bike share program launched this week, and one of the rides has already ended up in the river.

A social media user posted a photo showing one of the city's bright green Lime Bikes under the surface of the Saw Mill River on Wednesday, just three days after the city rolled out more than 1,000 of the bikes for the city.

It's not clear how the bike ended up in the water, but Yonkers officials said on Thursday that the bike is just one of five that have been misused this week, while more than 1,500 others have logged rides and correctly clocked out this weeks.





Authorities said the bike that was thrown in the water was removed within an hour. Officials added that they hope that once the novelty of the bike share program -- which does not use docks like New York City's Citi Bikes -- wears off.

But other social media users have noted that bikes have been strewn about the sidewalk this week. At least one other Twitter user posted a photo of the app showing a bike marked as parked in the middle of the Hudson River on Thursday, but it wasn't clear whether that bike too was under water.





Other cities also appear to have dealt with similar hijinks with their Lime Bike programs.

The vandalisms in Yonkers came just as New York City announced it would be launching its own dockless system, set to launch as a pilot in the Bronx, Coney Island, the Rockaways and Staten Island's north Shore in July.

