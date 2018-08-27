Liberty Island Evacuated as 3 Propane Tanks Catch Fire: FDNY - NBC New York
Liberty Island Evacuated as 3 Propane Tanks Catch Fire: FDNY

One worker was hurt, fire officials say

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Liberty Island was evacuated Monday due to a propane tank fire at a construction site where a new museum is being built

    • One worker was hurt in the fire, but the extent of that person's injuries wasn't immediately clear

    • Last month, on July 4th, the island was evacuated after a woman scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty during an "Abolish ICE" protest

    Three propane tanks somehow caught fire on Liberty Island Monday, forcing an evacuation and sending hundreds of tourists crowding back near the docks as crews worked to douse the flames. 

    One worker was hurt in the blaze, which broke out just before noon, fire officials said. The extent of that person's injuries wasn't immediately clear.   

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed what appeared to be a small propane tank fire by a dumpster on the island, near where a new museum is being constructed. 

    Last month, on the Fourth of July, the island was evacuated after a woman scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty during an "Abolish ICE" protest. She spent hours sitting on Lady Liberty's green cloak, weaving her way around corners as specialized NYPD crew tried to coax her down. Eventually, they did.

    She was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and other crimes and pleaded not guilty to all the charges in Manhattan Federal Court the next day. 

