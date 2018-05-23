LIRR Rider Caught in Racist Rant Charged With Hate Crime

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Currently there are no new negotiations scheduled between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and unions representing Long Island Rail Road workers after talks broke off abruptly on July 14. Around 300,000 riders, commuters and tourists, rely on the railroad every day which travels between Long Island and New York City. With Long Island Rail Road union leaders threatening to strike as early as Sunday, July 20, with pay increases and health care contributions are some of the issues being debated. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What to Know Edward Ruggiero, 58, of Long Beach, has been arrested, accused of a hate crime attack on a fellow LIRR passenger

His hateful tirade on the 25-year-old woman on a LIRR train between Forest Hills and Jamaica on April 19 was recorded and widely viewed

If convicted, Ruggiero faces up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine

A Long Island Rail Road rider whose racist tirade at a black woman on his train was widely seen in a cellphone video that went viral has been arrested, prosecutors say.

Edward Ruggiero, 58, of Long Beach, has been charged with menacing as a hate crime for the verbal attack on a fellow passenger while riding a LIRR train between Forest Hills and Jamaica stations the night of April 19, the Queens district attorney's office said.

Ruggiero allegedly approached the 25-year-old victim, who's from Lynbrook, and raised his hand toward her and threatened to "smack the [expletive] out of you, you loud mouth monkey [expletive]."

He continued to scream at the woman, calling her a "black monkey," and that she should "Get off at Jamaica. Get off in the ghetto," then imitated the sounds monkeys make.

He went on in a long hateful tirade filled with vulgar, racist language. (WARNING: Video below contains graphic, offensive language.)

The woman who recorded the encounter wrote on Facebook that the victim had been talking on the phone -- not loudly -- and it apparently angered Ruggiero, who started muttering under his breath before fully yelling at the victim. When another young woman stood up for the victim, he allegedly continued ranting and then called them "monkeys."

"What this video does not show -- him getting up to get in the young woman's face to scream at her more," said Aneesa Janat Rafeek, the woman who posted the video. "It was honestly so disgusting to witness."

The victim, Soraya Orelien, told the New York Post she did nothing to her attacker: "Clearly the man is deranged. Hateful."

D.A. Richard Brown said Wednesday, "The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society – especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation."

"No one should be subjected to the vile words and intimidating actions the defendant is accused of tormenting the victim with. Crimes of hate will never be tolerated here and when they do, regrettably occur, those responsible will be brought to justice."

Ruggiero was being held pending arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with third-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment. If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.