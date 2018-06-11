The Long Island Rail Road is giving back to monthly ticket holders with its Summer Saturdays customer appreciation program.

Every Saturday from June 2 through Aug. 25, LIRR riders who have purchased a monthly ticket will be able to ride to any station in any fare zone. There will be no extra fees to travel to any outside zone.

Family and friends will only be $1 per person each way with a purchase of family fare passes as long as one rider in a group has a monthly ticket. This deal will work whether you buy family fare tickets via ticket machine, ticket window, on board from a conductor, or on the MTA eTix App.

Some exceptions to this deal include travels to the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park (June 9) and the US Open in Shinnecock Hills (June 16).

To learn more visit the MTA website.