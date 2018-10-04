What to Know The Senate Judiciary Committee says it received an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

A government study has found 1 in 3 U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. That's about 85 million people

Former rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison at a Los Angeles court hearing

Senate Panel Receives Kavanaugh FBI Report; Braces for Nearing Vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it has received an FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted, "Supplemental FBI background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received." Committee members and other senators are set to get their first look at the FBI report from this week's supplemental background check into sexual assault allegations against the nominee just as the Senate braces for a crucial initial vote Friday on Kavanaugh's tottering Supreme Court nomination. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set his polarized chamber on a schedule to decide which party wins an election-season battle royale that has consumed the nation. A showdown roll call over confirmation seemed likely over the weekend. With Republicans clinging to a razor-thin 51-49 majority and five senators — including three Republicans — still vacillating, the conservative jurist's prospects of Senate confirmation remained murky and highly dependent on the file's contents, which are supposed to be kept secret.

Officer Killed, 6 Other Officers Wounded in South Carolina, Police Say

Seven South Carolina law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally, in a confrontation with a man who held children hostage as he fired on the officers, officials said. The suspect was taken into custody and the children weren't hurt after a two-hour standoff in an upscale neighborhood just outside of Florence, not far from areas that were devastated by flooding from Hurricane Florence, authorities said. The man shot three Florence County deputies from inside a home as they came to serve a warrant, Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn said. He was identified as Fred Hopkins. Hopkins then shot four Florence city police officers, one fatally, as officers from all around the area swarmed in to help, Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said. A bullet-proof vehicle had to be used to rescue the wounded officers as the man held children hostage inside for two hours, Nunn said.

1 in 3 US Adults Eat Fast Food Each Day, Study Says

A government study has found 1 in 3 U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. That's about 85 million people. It's the first federal study to look at how often adults eat fast food. An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents ate it on any given day. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers. It's based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over four years. The study did not find a difference between men and women. But higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families, and blacks ate it more than other racial or ethnic groups. Health officials say too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other health problems.

Officials Warn of Measles Exposure at Newark Airport, Part of NY

An international traveler with measles may have exposed people at Newark Liberty International Airport and three sites in a Rockland County village to the disease, health officials said. The traveler from Israel flew through Newark Airport on Sept. 28, the New York State Department of Health said. “Anyone who was in the airport on Sept. 28 between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. may have been exposed to measles, and if infected could develop symptoms as late as Oct. 19,” the health department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, meanwhile, the traveler visited three sites in New Square, a Hasidic village in Rockland County, the department said. Measles symptoms include “a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose” and can appear as soon as a week after exposure or as late as three weeks afterward, the health department said.

Ex-Rap Mogul 'Suge' Knight Set to Get 28 Years in Prison

Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison at a Los Angeles court hearing that comes nearly four years after he killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand. The 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors on Sept. 20, just a few days before he was to have stood trial for murder and attempted murder. Knight instead pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to a prison sentence of 28 years. The sentence represents the low point of a long decline for Knight, one of the most important figures in the history of hip-hop. At his pinnacle in the mid-1990s, he was putting out wildly popular records that are now considered classics from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.

'Hocus Pocus' Returns to AMC Theaters to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

“Hocus Pocus” will be running amok in an AMC theater near you. The 1993 Disney Halloween classic, starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, will play in participating theaters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31 in celebration of the film's 25th anniversary. The theater chain announced the news on Twitter Oct. 1 to the delight of its fans. The film will be on the big screen in AMC theaters in every state and Washington D.C., except Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. The film is PG-13, so Midler’s charming rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” can bewitch the whole family.