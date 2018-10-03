What to Know A international traveler with measles may have exposed people at Newark Airport and three sites in Rockland County to the disease

A international traveler with measles may have exposed people at Newark Liberty International Airport and three sites in a Rockland County village to the disease, health officials said.

The traveler from Israel flew through Newark Airport on Sept. 28, the New York State Department of Health said.

“Anyone who was in the airport on Sept. 28 between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. may have been exposed to measles, and if infected could develop symptoms as late as Oct. 19,” the health department said.

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, meanwhile, the traveler visited three sites in New Square, a Hasidic village in Rockland County, the department said.

The traveler visited Bais Medrash synagogue between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, and between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on on Sept. 30, according to the department.

Between noon and 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 and between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, the traveler visited a sukkah adjacent to Avir Yakov Boys’ School, the department said.

The traveler also visited Refuah Health Center between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 and between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to the department.

Measles symptoms include “a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose” and can appear as soon as a week after exposure or as late as three weeks afterward, the health department said.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the traveler’s measles should contact their health care provider, a local clinic or an emergency department before they seek treatment, to keep people at those facilities from being exposed as well.