Suspect in Death of EMT Killed by Own Ambulance Due in Court

What to Know Jose Gonzalez, 25, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of EMT Yadira Arroyo back in March of 2017

Arroyo was killed in the Bronx when Gonzalez allegedly hijacked her ambulance and ran her over with it, police said

Gonzalez is due in court Thursday to try to determine if he is fit to stand trial

Thursday could be a key day in court for a man accused of stealing an ambulance in the Bronx nearly two years ago and killing a Bronx EMT in the process.

Lawyers for Jose Gonzalez and doctors are due in court to try and determine if he is fit to stand trial in the March 2017 killing of Yadira Arroyo, a 14-year EMS veteran and mother of five who was mowed down by her own ambulance trying to stop a thief from hijacking it.

Gonzalez has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in connection with Arroyo’s death. The Department of health, however, has concluded that test results found he was not able mentally to assist in his own defense.

A psychiatrist for the Bronx district attorney’s office disagreed, previously finding Gonzalez was fit to stand trial.

Doctors on both sides of the argument will weigh in to see if the trial will go forward as scheduled in March.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez was riding on the back of Arroyo's ambulance in the Bronx the evening of March 16, then jumped off and robbed a young man of his backpack. The man, seeking help, flagged down Arroyo's passing ambulance.

Arroyo got out and briefly spoke with Gonzalez, who then jumped into the driver's seat of the ambulance and put the vehicle in reverse, hitting Arroyo. He accelerated forward, again hitting her, causing her death, prosecutors say.

Toxicology tests for Gonzalez were positive for PCP and marijuana.