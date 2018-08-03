What to Know A United Express jet at Newark Liberty International Airport being pushed back from its gate by a tug struck a service truck, a source says

A United Express jet at Newark Liberty International Airport that was being pushed back from its gate by a tug struck a service truck, causing it to flip over with the driver inside, an airport source tells NBC 4.

The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Friday near Gate 26 in Terminal A of the airport.

According to the FAA, the ExpressJet Airlines Flight 4080, an Embraer E145 aircraft, was scheduled to depart for Richmond, Virginia.

The jet aircraft involved had 48 people on board. None were injured. The passengers retured to the gate, where they deplaned normally, United said.

Port Authority Police Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) Unit responded and rescued the driver from the truck. The driver was transported to Beth Isreal Hospital in Newark with an injured arm, the source says.

It is unclear if the vehicle was a food service truck belonging to its in-house catering operation.



The incident is under investigation by the FAA and United.