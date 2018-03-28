What to Know A pair of Jersey City police officers were suspended after they were caught on camera storming a Domino's over undelivered pizza

The manager of the pizzeria said that one of the officers said "I'll lock you up"

The officers were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment

A pair of New Jersey police officers were suspended after one of them was caught on camera pushing a manager at a Domino’s against a wall because their pizza didn’t get delivered on time.

Video obtained exclusively by News 4 shows the two Jersey City police officer storming one of the pizza chain’s locations on Communipaw Avenue and pushing the branch’s manager up against a wall in an incident the manager said was spurred because of a missed pizza delivery Tuesday evening.

The manager of the branch said the altercation followed an order where a driver got to the delivery location but didn’t get an answer. A while later, the manager said he got a call from the officers, upset the pizza hadn’t been delivered.

“He said he was coming to my store, so I waited 10, 15 minutes, no one showed up,” he said.

Police Storm Domino's Over Undelivered Pizza

Two Jersey City police officers were caught on camera storming into a Domino's over undelivered pizza. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Then, the officers came in. Surveillance footage shows the pair in uniform as they barged in and broke up the hum of the pizza-delivery operation.

The manager starts to come out of a back room, the footage shows, and one of the officers grabs him and pushes him against a wall.

That’s when several other employees start crowding around the scene, with some pulling out their phones to film the response.

“(I was thinking) What can I do?,” the manager said. “He’s a police officer. I can’t do anything back.”

In a cellphone video recorded by an employee, the manager can be heard saying “remove your hands” and “don’t touch me.” One officer can be seen trying to diffuse the situation between the two.

The manager said at that point, the more irate of the two officers told him “I’ll lock you up,” and the cellphone footage then shows the manager holding his hands out as if they were cuffed as he says “please do it!”

The officer trying to break up the two men can then be heard saying “I am trying to have a conversation with you” to the manager, and then he suggests that the three of them go outside to “have a friendly conversation.” The manager initially refuses, but the the three men eventually go outside and talk, their voices now inaudible.

After the exchange, the two officers were suspended and charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. News 4 has reached out to the Jersey City Police Department for additional comment on the case.

The manager, meanwhile, said he just wants an apology.

“I don’t like being cursed at, being judged,” he said. “I only demand an apology. That’s it.”



