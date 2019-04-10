What to Know Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be headed toward a historic fifth term as Israel's prime minister

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Appears Headed Toward 5th Term

Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be headed toward a historic fifth term as Israel's prime minister, with close-to-complete unofficial election results giving his right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties a solid majority in parliament. The outcome affirmed Israel's continued tilt to the right and further dimmed hopes of a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Re-election will also give Netanyahu an important boost as he braces for the likelihood of criminal charges in a series of corruption scandals. With 97.4% of the vote counted, Likud and its traditional political allies were in command of a 65-55 majority in parliament. A couple of small parties were still teetering along the electoral threshold and fighting for their survival, so the final makeup of the next parliament has yet to be decided. Two of his potential allies, hawkish former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and economic-centric Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, have yet to formally confirm they would sit with Netanyahu and could emerge as wildcards. In any case, the country now faces what could be weeks of political negotiations over the composition of a ruling coalition.

William Barr to Testify Before Senate as Mueller Report Looms

Attorney General William Barr is returning to Capitol Hill for a second time this week as lawmakers, the White House and the American public anxiously await his release of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. Barr will speak to a Senate appropriations subcommittee, the second of two days of hearings about his department's budget. Like members of the House on Tuesday, senators are expected to be more interested in the nearly 400-page document than the budget details. Barr told the House lawmakers that he expects to release a redacted version "within a week." Justice Department officials are scouring the report to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations, among other materials. Democrats have escalated criticism over Barr's handling of the document and say they will not accept any redactions. The House Judiciary Committee has approved — but not yet sent — subpoenas for the report, and top Democrats have said they are willing to take the battle to court. At the House hearing, Barr bluntly defended himself, arguing that portions of the document need to be redacted to comply with the law.

Magic Johnson Steps Down as Lakers President

Earvin "Magic" Johnson dropped a bombshell ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' final game of the 2018-19 season when he suddenly announced he's stepping down as President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple outlets reported. "Today, I'm going to step down as the president," Johnson told a stunned crowd of reporters gathered outside the Lakers' locker room. After saying "I'm free" at one point, Johnson added, "I feel like a monkey has been lifted off my back." The 59-year-old held nearly an hourlong impromptu press conference where he told reporters that Jeanie Buss, the Lakers' owner, had not been informed of his decision. Johnson, who took over as Lakers president of basketball operations in February of 2017, shared that he felt restrained by his position, citing his desire to be present for Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade's final game, help mentor tennis player Serena Williams, assist in developing Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and share public support for Russell Westbrook achieving a historic with a 20-rebound, 21-assist, 20-point game.

NYC Declares Public Health Emergency Over Measles Outbreak

Mayor de Blasio declared a public health emergency amid a measles outbreak — the worst outbreak in New York City since 1991. The declaration comes after the New York City Health Department ordered all ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools in a neighborhood of Brooklyn to exclude unvaccinated students from classes during the current measles outbreak. The health department said that any yeshiva in Williamsburg that does not comply will face fines and possible closure. The emergency order, which will take effect immediately, states that people living in four zip codes in Williamsburg — 11205, 11206, 11221 and 11237 — must get vaccinated or face fines up to $1,000. City health officials said the measles outbreak among Orthodox Jewish communities continues to increase "at an alarming rate." Officials say 285 cases have been confirmed in New York City since the beginning of the outbreak in October. Most cases have been reported from Williamsburg and Borough Park - two Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations, in which vaccination rates tend to be lower.

Lori Loughlin, Husband Indicted on New Charge in College Scandal Case

Federal prosecutors addedmoney laundering to the list of accusations against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other prominent parents in the college admissions bribery case, increasing the pressure on them to plead guilty as other parents have agreed to do. Loughlin, who starred in the sitcom "Full House," and Giannulli are among 33 wealthy parents accused of participating in a scheme that involved rigging college entrance exams and bribing coaches at top universities. The new charges come a day after "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents and a coach agreed to plead guilty. The parents were arrested last month on a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. An indictment brought Tuesday adds a charge of money laundering conspiracy against the couple and the 14 other parents. Other parents indicted on the new charge Tuesday include Michelle Janavs, whose family developed the microwave snack line Hot Pockets before selling their company, and William McGlashan, who co-founded an investment fund with U2's Bono in 2017.

Man Wins Over $110K, Breaks Single-Day Record on 'Jeopardy!'

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!," breaking the record for single-day cash winnings. The show said in a press release that James Holzhauer won the episode with a total of $110,914. The previous record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010. The win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000. He will face two new challengers Wednesday. "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working. The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.