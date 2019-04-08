Amid a measles outbreak in the Orthodox Jewish communities of Williamsburg and Borough Park in Brooklyn, the city health department is ordering unvaccinated students to stay home from school at certain yeshivas beginning on Friday. Melissa Russo reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018)

The New York City Health Department plans to slap yeshivas in Williamsburg with violations — or even force them to close — if they let unvaccinated students attend school or daycare in light of an ongoing measles outbreak, it said.

In December, the health department ordered unvaccinated students to stay home from school at certain yeshivas in Brooklyn.

On Monday, the department ordered all yeshivas in Williamsburg to comply with the order in light of the outbreak in the Orthodox Jewish community, which has reached 285 cases since it started this past October.

Any Williamsburg yeshiva that doesn't comply will "face violations subject to fines and possible school closure," the department said.

"In January, one yeshiva in Williamsburg fell out of compliance with the Department's exclusion mandate, allowing unvaccinated children back into school or daycare," the department said in a statement.

"This single yeshiva is connected to more than 40 cases, resulting in a large increase in measles cases and the continuation of the outbreak," it added.

Of the 285 confirmed cases, 246 cases have been children under the age of 18, according to the department.

The department's policy, which went into effect on Dec. 7, marked a change from the old exception allowing for religious and medical reasons for non-immunization.